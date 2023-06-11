28-year-old man arrested over death of 60-year-old father in Saitama

Police in Saitama City said Sunday they have arrested a 28-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 60-year-old father at their home.

According to police, Naotsugu Mikami stabbed his father at around 4 p.m. Saturday. Kyodo News reported that Mikami then went to a nearby koban (police box) and told officers he had stabbed his father with the intention of killing him.

Police rushed to the scene and found the victim bleeding from a knife wound to the stomach. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mikami lived in the house with his parents. His mother was out for the day.

Police said that at around midday on Saturday, Mikami had come to the koban and told the officers that he was troubled and wanted to die. The police called his home and his father came and got him.

