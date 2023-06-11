Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

28-year-old man arrested over death of 60-year-old father in Saitama

0 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Saitama City said Sunday they have arrested a 28-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 60-year-old father at their home.

According to police, Naotsugu Mikami stabbed his father at around 4 p.m. Saturday. Kyodo News reported that Mikami then went to a nearby koban (police box) and told officers he had stabbed his father with the intention of killing him.

Police rushed to the scene and found the victim bleeding from a knife wound to the stomach. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mikami lived in the house with his parents. His mother was out for the day.

Police said that at around midday on Saturday, Mikami had come to the koban and told the officers that he was troubled and wanted to die. The police called his home and his father came and got him.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

This 28-year-old man, unemployed man turns himself in and says he is suicidal, instead of getting medical attention for him they turn him over to his 60-year-old father. With all the murders of parents by such individuals like this man what were the police thinking?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Cool and Fresh Japanese Sweets to Herald Summer’s Arrival

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Language Crossroads: 5 Japanese Words That Made Their Way into English

GaijinPot Blog

Why Your Salary in Japan is Lower Than Expected

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Surprising Things You Can Rent In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

Maruoka Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Hitchhiking in Japan: Sado Island and The Kindness of Strangers

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Train Kanji To Know When Commuting

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Decoding Japanese Net-Speak: Unveiling Online Abbreviations

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel