crime

28-year-old man arrested over death of father

0 Comments
KOBE

Police in Kobe on Sunday arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 64-year-old father with whom he lived.

According to police, Takuya Oi, whose occupation is unknown, stabbed his father Shoichi in the chest with a knife at around 10:35 p.m. Saturday at their home in Nishi Ward, Kyodo News reported.

At 10:40 p.m., Oi’s older sister called 110 and said that her father was bleeding from a knife wound after he and her brother had argued in the first-floor living room of their house. The victim was taken to hospital where he died at around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police said Oi, who was drunk when arrested, has refused to speak until he sees a lawyer.

