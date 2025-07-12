29-year-old man arrested after stabbing older brother at Kobe home

Police in Kobe have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed his 47-year-old brother.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Takuo Hashiguchi, a caregiver, is accused of stabbing his brother in the stomach with a kitchen knife in a room on the second floor of their parents' home in Kita Ward.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance, and police said his wound was not life-threatening.

Police said Hashiguchi has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, "I had a fight with my older brother, and I intended to kill him."

Police said they learned from relatives that there has been trouble between the brothers for a long time.

