Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

29-year-old man arrested for murder of father, attempted murder of mother

0 Comments
IWATE

Police in Morioka, Iwate Prefecture, have arrested a 29-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after he stabbed his parents at their home.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday. Police said Takayuki Endo stabbed his 61-year-old mother Chikako in the shoulder with a kitchen knife, and his father Matsuji, 66, in the chest when he attempted to break up the physical altercation between his wife and son, Fuji TV reported.

A neighbor heard screams and contacted police. Endo’s parents were taken to hospital. His father, who had been in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest, died about an hour later, while his mother was in a stable condition on Wednesday.

Police said Endo lived in the house with his parents and younger brother. They said Endo hasn’t given any motive for attacking his parents.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

29 and living at home can't be good for the head. Yes, yes, I know Japanese people live with their parents forever.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Here Are The Most Shared Submissions from Twitter Japan’s Cat Photo Fail Contest

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Hot Prepper: Be Ready for an Emergency in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Been There, Learnt That: Coping With Our Aging Parents Overseas

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Families

10 Baby-Friendly Cafés In Central Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

Breaking Up: Japanese Words for an Anti-Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Live

NHK Fee Collector Leaves Note Threatening Impending ‘Crackdown’

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Food & Drink

Sakura, Origami And Upscale Coffee At Newly Opened Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo