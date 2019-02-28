29-year-old man arrested for murder of father, attempted murder of mother

Police in Morioka, Iwate Prefecture, have arrested a 29-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after he stabbed his parents at their home.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday. Police said Takayuki Endo stabbed his 61-year-old mother Chikako in the shoulder with a kitchen knife, and his father Matsuji, 66, in the chest when he attempted to break up the physical altercation between his wife and son, Fuji TV reported.

A neighbor heard screams and contacted police. Endo’s parents were taken to hospital. His father, who had been in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest, died about an hour later, while his mother was in a stable condition on Wednesday.

Police said Endo lived in the house with his parents and younger brother. They said Endo hasn’t given any motive for attacking his parents.

