crime

29-year-old man arrested over murder of father

1 Comment
OKAYAMA

Police in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, on Friday arrested an unemployed 29-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 66-year-old father.

According to police, the suspect, Nobuhiro Oka, has admitted to fatally stabbing his father Masakazu in the neck and elsewhere with a survival knife at around 3 a.m. Friday at their house, Fuji TV reported. There were 10 knife wounds in the body, police said.

The victim’s wife went to a nearby police station at 3:30 a.m.l and reported that her son had stabbed her husband. Police found Masakazu lying on a futon in a second floor room, bleeding from the neck, chest and stomach. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Oka had left in a car before they got to the house. He was arrested after being found in a car parking lot in Setouchi, 40 kilometers away. A bloodied knife was also found in the car. 

Oka lived in the house with his parents and younger brother.

Perhaps Japan can petition the IOC to include stabbing as an official event in the 2020 Games.

