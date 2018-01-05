29-year-old man arrested over murder of father

Police in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, on Friday arrested an unemployed 29-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 66-year-old father.

According to police, the suspect, Nobuhiro Oka, has admitted to fatally stabbing his father Masakazu in the neck and elsewhere with a survival knife at around 3 a.m. Friday at their house, Fuji TV reported. There were 10 knife wounds in the body, police said.

The victim’s wife went to a nearby police station at 3:30 a.m.l and reported that her son had stabbed her husband. Police found Masakazu lying on a futon in a second floor room, bleeding from the neck, chest and stomach. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Oka had left in a car before they got to the house. He was arrested after being found in a car parking lot in Setouchi, 40 kilometers away. A bloodied knife was also found in the car.

Oka lived in the house with his parents and younger brother.

