Woman arrested for leaving newborn baby in hotel room’s toilet bowl

Police in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 29-year-old woman after she left her newborn baby girl in a love hotel room’s toilet bowl on Tuesday.

Police said Akiko Okamura, a part-time worker residing in Osaka City’s Naniwa Ward, was charged with attempted murder after the infant, with its umbilical cord still attached, was found in the toilet bowl with the lid down, Kyodo News reported. An employee who came to clean the room heard a baby crying and found the infant in the toilet. The infant was taken to hospital where doctors said her condition is stable.

Police said Okamura told them she gave birth while seated on the toilet at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday. She had been staying by herself in the room.

According to police, Okamura was using the love hotel for sex work for the brothel which employed her. She was quoted as saying “I didn’t feel any affection [toward the baby] and didn’t intend to raise her. I didn’t really care if she died after leaving her in the toilet.”

