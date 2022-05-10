Woman arrested for leaving newborn baby in hotel room’s toilet bowl

Police in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 29-year-old woman after she left her newborn baby girl in a love hotel room’s toilet bowl on Tuesday.
Police said Akiko Okamura, a part-time worker residing in Osaka City’s Naniwa Ward, was charged with attempted murder after the infant, with its umbilical cord still attached, was found in the toilet bowl with the lid down, Kyodo News reported. An employee who came to clean the room heard a baby crying and found the infant in the toilet. The infant was taken to hospital where doctors said her condition is stable.
Police said Okamura told them she gave birth while seated on the toilet at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday. She had been staying by herself in the room.
According to police, Okamura was using the love hotel for sex work for the brothel which employed her. She was quoted as saying “I didn’t feel any affection [toward the baby] and didn’t intend to raise her. I didn’t really care if she died after leaving her in the toilet.”© Japan Today
Yrral
Do Japanese have place such as Police station or Fire station,where babies can be dropped off,instead of being abandoned
samuraivunyl
What a monster. Of course there will be many comments claiming her actions were the results of ' patriarchal socitetal oppression' when they won't admit this POS deserves nothing but a noose around her neck
William Bjornson
My only hope is that this girl NEVER learns her birth history...and the mother, what horrors must she have endured in her life to seem so dead inside...and how thankful most of us should be that we don't know...
The Avenger
Infants are the most innocent of victims.
Lindsay
Thankfully the baby survived this time. Many do not survive being dumped by parents in Japan.
Mat
Why carry it to full term if she didn't want it?
Coulda been
Maybe they can provide her with a safe sex course whilst in jail. So many couples cannot conceive, yet this cold hearted animal can throw away a baby like a piece of trash. Beggars belief.
smithinjapan
Toilet bowl today, garbage dump yesterday, and likely coin lockers every day in between and then some. Maybe revisiting the debate about "baby hatches" and how stupid it is to suggest they will lead to more abandonment instead of childrearing is in order? I am glad they are charging this woman with attempted murder, though given that a child's life is worth so little here she'll likely see a couple months, tops.
Lindsay
An abortion costs around ¥600,000. Dumping a baby in a toilet is free.
Harry_Gatto
I wonder if the brothel she was working for had some demand from its clientele for heavily pregnant girls?
snowymountainhell
Sad disregard for life and just common decency - Second toilet “bowl” baby abandonment reported on this site in recent months hence clarification with the additional word “bowl” ….
versus the closet-sized room, full-sized adult-corpse “toilet” abandonment reported last week.