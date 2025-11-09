29-year-old woman arrested over fatal abuse of 2-year-old daughter

Police in Ikeda City, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 29-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of fatally assaulting her two-year-old daughter at their apartment.

According to police, Reina Izumi is suspected of throwing a blanket at her daughter, Himari, at around 5 p.m. on Nov 5, pinning her down and keeping her face covered with the blanket for some time, NTV reported.

Later that night, Izumi called 119 and said her daughter’s face was covered with a blanket and she wasn’t breathing.

Himari was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. The cause of death was asphyxiation, police said.

Police quoted Izumi, who was arrested on Saturday, as saying,"My child wouldn't listen to me, so I got frustrated and threw the blanket at her and held her down."

Police said one of Izumi’s relatives told them she had been worried about child-rearing and had been under stress for some time.

