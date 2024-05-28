 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
crime

29-year-old woman goes on trial for killing 3 daughters

NAGOYA

A 29-year-old woman went on trial in Nagoya on Monday, for killing her three daughters aged 5, 3 and nine months, in 2022.

Himeka Toya of Ichinomiya City pleaded guilty but her defense team said that at the time, she was depressed and had no sense of right and wrong, nor any intent to kill, TV Asahi reported. Toya was indicted after three months of psychiatric examinations found her mentally responsible for her actions.

According to the indictment, Toya, was arrested on Feb 11, 2022, after her 34-year-old husband came home and found their three daughters dead. The bodies of the three girls — Himari, 5, Nanoka, 3, and Sakura, nine months — were found in the living room on the second floor of the house. All three had been strangled with an electric appliance cord.

Toya had also tried to kill herself by slitting her wrists and stabbing herself in the neck with a knife. Her husband told police that his wife had been in an unstable state of mind prior to the killings.

