2nd Toyota rugby player, adidas Japan exec arrested for possessing cocaine in separate incidents

Another player of Toyota Motor Corp's rugby team was arrested Thursday on suspicion possessing cocaine, police said.
Steven Yates, 35, of Toyota Verblitz in Japan's Top League, has admitted to being in possession of a small amount of cocaine found in a plastic bag at his home in Nagoya, the same day, the police said.
Yates, born in New Zealand, gained Japanese nationality in 2015.
The police had arrested his teammate Ryota Kabashima, 28, last week on suspicion of possessing about 1 gram of cocaine in his wallet.
Toyota has suspended the team's operations since Kabashima's arrest.
"We sincerely apologize for the continued arrests of our team members. We deeply regret that we have caused trouble at a time when Japan will soon host the Rugby World Cup," Toyota said in a statement.
Meanwhile, in Tokyo, a Dutch executive of Adidas AG's Japanese arm was arrested Thursday on suspicion of possessing cocaine, police said.
Niels Hoeben, a 35-year-old senior director of adidas Japan, is suspected of being in possession of a bag of powdered cocaine on June 4 when the police searched his home based on tip-offs, they said.
Hoeben has refused to comment on the allegation, according to the police.
"We sincerely apologize to customers and others for causing trouble," the sportswear maker said in a statement.© KYODO
sourpuss
Dumb dee dumb dumb... I wonder who’s going to be next. These guys need to get smart. A couple of Monster drinks will give you the same buzz
Chip Star
Same supplier? The police go through the contacts on phones and make surprise visits.
macv
never ever get high with a japanese person soon as there is trouble they will rat you out
Strangerland
Well these guys made the mistake of intoxicating themselves with a substance not on the list of officially approved intoxicants. Morally defunct. It's only moral if the drugs is on the approved list.
sourpuss
Interesting pov. Ever seen Narcos? There’s some paragons of virtue for ya.
Strangerland
What in tarnation are you talking about? Narcos was about the manufacture and distribution within a black market created through the lack of a supply for the demand due to the drug not being on the list of approved substances. Narcos isn't about those doing the drugs.
Strangerland
Correction, the list of approved intoxicants.
madmanmunt
Doing hard drugs in Japan is reallly dumb.
Strangerland
No, alcohol is on the list of approved intoxicants, so that one is fine. Doing hard drugs not on the list of approved intoxicants is really dumb.
DaDude
You shouldn't be getting high in a country where it is highly illegal no matter which nationality.