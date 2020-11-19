2nd arrest warrant served against woman for stealing ¥5 mil from nursing home resident

Police in Yamato, Kanagawa Prefecture, have served a second arrest warrant against a 34-year-old former nursing home caregiver on suspicion of theft after she withdrew about five million yen in cash from a female resident's bank account.

The suspect, Aya Sato, was initially indicted on separate theft charges in October, Sankei Shimbun reported. She was served the second arrest warrant on Wednesday.

According to the warrant, Sato stole a cash card belonging to an 85-year-old resident of the care facility where she used to work in Asahi Ward, Yokohama. Sato used the ATM card to withdraw about 5.37 million yen in cash from the victim's bank account 21 times between Sept 15 and Oct 5.

On Oct 6, Sato was arrested by police for stealing a cash card from an elderly resident at a different nursing home and withdrawing cash. While she was being investigated for that offense, police retrieved a cash card belonging to the 85-year-old victim.

Police said the elderly woman did not know that her bank account had been robbed.

