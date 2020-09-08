Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2nd man arrested for leaving beaten man outside Chiba hospital

0 Comments
CHIBA

Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a second man on suspicion of murder after he and an accomplice left a badly beaten man at a hospital in Chiba city last week.

According to police, Toshifumi Watabe, 42, of unknown occupation and address, and Daiki Tanaka, 36, a construction worker whose address is unknown, are accused of beating Tomohiro Shimamura, 32, and leaving him at the night entrance to Chiba Central Medical Center in Wakaba Ward at 4:45 a.m. on Sept 3, Sankei Shimbun reported. A security guard, who was on duty, told police that one of the men asked him to take care of the victim before they drove away. Shimamura died shortly afterwards.

Tanaka was arrested on Sept 4. Watabe’s involvement in the case emerged after Tanaka mentioned his name during police questioning. Watabe turned himself in at around 12:35 p.m. on Monday at Chiba-Higashi Police Station.

At around 1 a.m. on Sept 3, Shimamura, who lived in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, was in his vehicle at a restaurant parking lot in Yashio City, Saitama Prefecture, when the suspects abducted him. The victim was then fatally beaten and dropped off at Chiba Central Medical Center. Police retrieved an iron pipe and several blunt objects from the parking lot.

Tanaka was quoted by police as saying they got the wrong man but thought Shimamura was lying to them when he told them his name. Police did not say who the intended victim was or why Tanaka and Watabe were after him.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Reading Emergency Alerts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Japanese Pantry: What Is Okara?

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Kamayahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Nakatsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Out & About

On Cloud Nine: Living the High Life with Cé La Vi Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Munakata Taisha and the Forbidden Island of Okinoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #96: Awesome Japanese Watermelon Art

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Hetsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Exploring A Creative Outlet With Kaila Ocampo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Books to Better Understand Japanese Work Culture

GaijinPot Blog