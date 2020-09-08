2nd man arrested for leaving beaten man outside Chiba hospital

Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a second man on suspicion of murder after he and an accomplice left a badly beaten man at a hospital in Chiba city last week.

According to police, Toshifumi Watabe, 42, of unknown occupation and address, and Daiki Tanaka, 36, a construction worker whose address is unknown, are accused of beating Tomohiro Shimamura, 32, and leaving him at the night entrance to Chiba Central Medical Center in Wakaba Ward at 4:45 a.m. on Sept 3, Sankei Shimbun reported. A security guard, who was on duty, told police that one of the men asked him to take care of the victim before they drove away. Shimamura died shortly afterwards.

Tanaka was arrested on Sept 4. Watabe’s involvement in the case emerged after Tanaka mentioned his name during police questioning. Watabe turned himself in at around 12:35 p.m. on Monday at Chiba-Higashi Police Station.

At around 1 a.m. on Sept 3, Shimamura, who lived in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, was in his vehicle at a restaurant parking lot in Yashio City, Saitama Prefecture, when the suspects abducted him. The victim was then fatally beaten and dropped off at Chiba Central Medical Center. Police retrieved an iron pipe and several blunt objects from the parking lot.

Tanaka was quoted by police as saying they got the wrong man but thought Shimamura was lying to them when he told them his name. Police did not say who the intended victim was or why Tanaka and Watabe were after him.

