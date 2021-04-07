Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2nd suspect arrested over fatal stabbing of man in Shizuoka last month

0 Comments
SHIZUOKA

Police in Mishima, Shizuoka, on Wednesday arrested a second man on suspicion of killing a 32-year-old man near a train station last month.

According to police, Taku Oki, 35, who is unemployed, is accused of stabbing Shungo Kagiwada, a construction worker, on March 7 near JR Mishima Station, Sankei Shimbun reported. Another suspect, Tetsuya Niitsu, 38, who is also unemployed, was arrested in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, on the same charge.

A call came into 119 at around 5:10 a.m. on March 7, saying a man was lying on the ground near the station’s south exit after an altercation between four or five men. When an ambulance arrived at the scene, no one was there. Some of victim’s companions had taken him to Mishima Central Hospital.

The victim, later identified as Kagiwada, died about 50 minutes after arrival at the hospital.

Police put Oki and Niitsu on a wanted list after questioning the man’s companions about what happened.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

Battling Ingrained Sexism in the Japanese Workplace

Savvy Tokyo

6 Sakura Flavored Sweets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Is Hanami Actually Fun?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of The Week #125: The Go-To Gotou Campaign 

GaijinPot Blog

Education

Nishimachi International School Welcomes Parents To Its Virtual Open Campus

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Who To Pick?’ and ‘A Girls’ Bar’?

Savvy Tokyo

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Retiring in Japan: What’s the Best Strategy?

GaijinPot Blog

Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

Castles

Iwakuni Castle

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 5-11

Savvy Tokyo