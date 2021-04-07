2nd suspect arrested over fatal stabbing of man in Shizuoka last month

Police in Mishima, Shizuoka, on Wednesday arrested a second man on suspicion of killing a 32-year-old man near a train station last month.

According to police, Taku Oki, 35, who is unemployed, is accused of stabbing Shungo Kagiwada, a construction worker, on March 7 near JR Mishima Station, Sankei Shimbun reported. Another suspect, Tetsuya Niitsu, 38, who is also unemployed, was arrested in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, on the same charge.

A call came into 119 at around 5:10 a.m. on March 7, saying a man was lying on the ground near the station’s south exit after an altercation between four or five men. When an ambulance arrived at the scene, no one was there. Some of victim’s companions had taken him to Mishima Central Hospital.

The victim, later identified as Kagiwada, died about 50 minutes after arrival at the hospital.

Police put Oki and Niitsu on a wanted list after questioning the man’s companions about what happened.

