3 arrested after 5-year-old boy’s body found beneath floorboards in house

Police in Honjo, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested two women and a man after the body of a 5-year-old boy was found beneath the floorboards of their house.

The body was found on Saturday after the ward office contacted police on March 2 to express concern over the child’s well-being after he hadn't been seen for about two months, Fuji TV reported. Police arrested the boy’s mother, Tomoka Kakimoto, 30, who is a temp worker, Hiroki Niwa, 34, who is unemployed, and Niwa’s common-law wife, Yoko Ishii, 54, who is also unemployed.

Police said the three have admitted to placing the child’s body under the floorboards in mid-January. Kakimoto, who is a single mother, and her son moved in to the house belonging to Ishii and her husband in January 2021.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of the boy’s death.

© Japan Today