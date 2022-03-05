Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3 arrested after 5-year-old boy’s body found beneath floorboards in house

4 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Honjo, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested two women and a man after the body of a 5-year-old boy was found beneath the floorboards of their house.

The body was found on Saturday after the ward office contacted police on March 2 to express concern over the child’s well-being after he hadn't been seen for about two months, Fuji TV reported. Police arrested the boy’s mother, Tomoka Kakimoto, 30, who is a temp worker, Hiroki Niwa, 34, who is unemployed, and Niwa’s common-law wife, Yoko Ishii, 54, who is also unemployed.

Police said the three have admitted to placing the child’s body under the floorboards in mid-January. Kakimoto, who is a single mother, and her son moved in to the house belonging to Ishii and her husband in January 2021.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of the boy’s death.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Tragic. - This is another story in the recent days of a desperate, single mother moving in with a couple and being the ONLY one going to work.

Yet now, this child is dead.

Where are the government services, shelters, daycares, etc Mr. Kishida promised in his speech assuming the role of PM this year?

Hopefully, the pending autopsy will revealed the cause & manner of death leading to which, if not all of the “3 arrested”, was responsible for ending this poor child’s life.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Doesn't say how long after they got concerned the ward office contacted the police. One day, good. Longer than that, unacceptable

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That poor kid. I hope we hear some necks snapping and not suspended sentences based on crocodile tears.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

