Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3 arrested for buying stolen copper wire in at least 76 cases

1 Comment
GUNMA

Gunma prefectural police have arrested three men on suspicion of buying 1,300 meters of copper wire allegedly stolen from a solar power plant.

Police said Tsuyoshi Watanabe, 48, a company executive from Isesaki City, and two accomplices, are suspected of buying copper wire, valued at 4.46 million yen, that was stolen by a group of Cambodians who were arrested last August, Kyodo News reported.

According to the warrant, Watanabe, whose company deals in precious metals, bought the wire for 1.46 million yen on June 30, 2023, despite being aware it was stolen.

The Cambodian group is suspected of being involved in 76 copper wire thefts across five prefectures, including Ibaraki and Saitama, between September 2022 and July 2023.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

5 years in the joint, plus 5,000,000 jpy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Laser Hair Removal in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Beautiful Gardens in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How to Visit Onsen With Tattoos in Japan for 2024

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

New Reoma World

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How Buy Baseball Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 26 – Mar. 3, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Fukuyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Learn Japanese to Get a Better Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Podcast

The GaijinPot Cast: Switching From English Teaching to IT

GaijinPot Blog

When Your Pet Dies In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Iwamoto-ji

GaijinPot Travel