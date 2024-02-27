3 arrested for buying stolen copper wire in at least 76 cases

Gunma prefectural police have arrested three men on suspicion of buying 1,300 meters of copper wire allegedly stolen from a solar power plant.

Police said Tsuyoshi Watanabe, 48, a company executive from Isesaki City, and two accomplices, are suspected of buying copper wire, valued at 4.46 million yen, that was stolen by a group of Cambodians who were arrested last August, Kyodo News reported.

According to the warrant, Watanabe, whose company deals in precious metals, bought the wire for 1.46 million yen on June 30, 2023, despite being aware it was stolen.

The Cambodian group is suspected of being involved in 76 copper wire thefts across five prefectures, including Ibaraki and Saitama, between September 2022 and July 2023.

