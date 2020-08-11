Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3 arrested for tossing woman’s body from bridge into Gunma river

0 Comments
GUNMA

One of three suspects arrested on suspicion of abandoning the body of a 48-year-old woman in the Hinatami River in Nakanojo, Gunma Prefecture, said Tuesday they threw the body off a bridge into the water on July 31.

According to police reports, the three suspects and the woman met on a social networking site. Osamu Kobune, 34, a company employee whose address is unknown, was arrested along with Yuiko Yamamoto, 30, an unemployed resident of Saitama Prefecture, and Yui Tsuyuki, 24, a resident of Kanagawa Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the three are charged with abandoning the body of Itsuki Kiyonori, 48, who lived in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture. Kobune was quoted by police as saying they tossed Kiyonori's body from the bridge on July 31. Kiyonori’s body was found floating in the river by a fisherman on Aug 5. 

An autopsy revealed Kiyonori had been beaten about the head and chest before her body entered the water. Police said street surveillance camera footage shows Kiyonori walking near Takasaki Station with the three suspects on the night of July 31.

The three suspects, who were arrested in Miyagi Prefecture on Aug 7, had Kiyonori’s driver’s license in their possession. Police are investigating the sequence of events that unfolded between the four leading up to Kiyonori’s death.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

They. are possessed of an evil cruelty that has no reason, no logic, and no commonsense at all !! 3 adult men killing a woman just because ? Civilized people ?.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: For Getting Mail Redelivered in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Sitting Down with Sierra Todd, the Founder of Black Lives Matter Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

3 Fusion Onigirazu Recipes To Impress

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Obon Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 13-16

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Best Quiet Day Trips from Nagoya

GaijinPot Travel

How to Use a Mobile IC App

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

A Weekend Getaway To Fukuoka City

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #92: Osaka Governor Recommends To Gargle Away The Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Lifestyle Illness: Finding A Medical Professional In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 31, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Vegan in Japan: 10 Meatless Eateries in Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog