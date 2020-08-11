3 arrested for tossing woman’s body from bridge into Gunma river

One of three suspects arrested on suspicion of abandoning the body of a 48-year-old woman in the Hinatami River in Nakanojo, Gunma Prefecture, said Tuesday they threw the body off a bridge into the water on July 31.

According to police reports, the three suspects and the woman met on a social networking site. Osamu Kobune, 34, a company employee whose address is unknown, was arrested along with Yuiko Yamamoto, 30, an unemployed resident of Saitama Prefecture, and Yui Tsuyuki, 24, a resident of Kanagawa Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the three are charged with abandoning the body of Itsuki Kiyonori, 48, who lived in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture. Kobune was quoted by police as saying they tossed Kiyonori's body from the bridge on July 31. Kiyonori’s body was found floating in the river by a fisherman on Aug 5.

An autopsy revealed Kiyonori had been beaten about the head and chest before her body entered the water. Police said street surveillance camera footage shows Kiyonori walking near Takasaki Station with the three suspects on the night of July 31.

The three suspects, who were arrested in Miyagi Prefecture on Aug 7, had Kiyonori’s driver’s license in their possession. Police are investigating the sequence of events that unfolded between the four leading up to Kiyonori’s death.

