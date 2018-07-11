Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3 arrested for trying to steal money from ATM in flood-hit area

OKAYAMA

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man and two minors on suspicion of attempted theft after they smashed open an ATM at an isolated convenience store in Okayama Prefecture, which suffered damage in the recent heavy rain and floods.

Police said Kazufumi Sugimoto and the two minors aged 19, who are all from Kurashiki in Okayama Prefecture, are accused of trespassing and damaging property of a Lawson convenience store located in the town of Takahashi sometime between 11:30 a.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday when a security guard noticed that the ATM had been damaged. No money was taken.

Police said the two minors have admitted to the charge but Sugimoto has not.

