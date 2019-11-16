3 arrested at anti-imperial system rallies in Tokyo

Three people were arrested Tuesday as citizens opposed to Japan's imperial system rallied in Tokyo's upscale Ginza district and other areas, protesting the emperor's enthronement ceremony held at the Imperial Palace the same day, police said.
The three were arrested on suspicion of obstructing officers from performing their duty after clashing with riot police deployed to the area, the police said.
According to organizers, around 500 people marched approximately 2 kilometers, between JR Shimbashi Station and Kyobashi subway station, chanting "(The ceremony) violates the Constitution. Let's end the imperial system," and other slogans.
Separately, similar rallies were held in other parts of Tokyo, including Yurakucho and Nihombashi, where, at times, protesters were seen arguing with supposed right-wing groups.
"(The ceremony) gives the impression that the emperor is the head of state. We cannot allow (the rite) because it violates the constitutional separation of state and religion," said Koichi Shin, 60, who participated in the rally.
Security was tight in Tokyo on Tuesday with police on the highest alert level in 20 years, as some 2,000 guests, including 420 dignitaries from about 190 countries and international organizations, attended the ceremony.
Up to 26,000 police were mobilized from across the country to guard the capital.
Police stood watch from the roadside of the Imperial Palace grounds, where many had gathered from early morning to celebrate Emperor Naruhito's enthronement.
Numerous roads were closed off to accommodate the transport of the imperial couple and foreign dignitaries attending the ceremony, with traffic restrictions enforced across Tokyo.
Counterterrorist emergency response teams and police drone units were on standby to deal with any potential threats.
Embassies and accommodation facilities were heavily guarded by police, who were also on the lookout for suspicious objects at airports and major train stations.© KYODO
7 Comments
Login to comment
Chip Star
Royalty is an unnecessary vestige of a time when people believed the world was flat. Good on the protesters for making themselves heard.
JeffLee
I wonder what specifically they did to "obstruct police officers"? I assume that now they've been arrested, the Japanese media will be following up by telling us about the filing of formal charges, their pleas, bail conditions, comments from their lawyers, etc. Right?
Vince Black
It's encouraging to see groups like this making a noise against useless narcissistic ceremonies like this.
indigo
sorry, this is democracy buddy....
Do the hustle
Unfortunately, there are still many people who believe the earth is flat. There are also even more people who believe in an interventionist god.
Sh1mon M4sada
They were probably upset French wines was served with Japanese washoku instead of Japanese sake (or even Japanese wines). There are some fantastic white and rose style wines being produced by Japanese wine makers here (when the weather doesn't stuff them up).
sir_bentley28
Sounds like many places were quite vulnerable with all the police focused on one place.
Also, I think those protesters had a valid point as to the separation of state and religion :
I mean I am all for the change, but.......