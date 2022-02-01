3 arrested over death of 37-year-old man who was handcuffed and confined at home

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested three people on suspicion of illegal confinement after a 37-year-old man was found dead at his parents’ home last September.

According to police, the suspects, including the victim’s parents, allegedly handcuffed and confined the man against his will, leading to his death from emaciation, Sankei Shimbun reported. The three suspects, identified as Naoki Yokoyama, 70, his wife Junko, 65, and their daughter Nanako, 36, were arrested on Monday.

Police said the son, Yuichiro, was restrained with handcuffs and his feet were bound with a rope, between May 4 and Sept 6, 2021. Police said Naoki has admitted to the allegation while his wife and daughter have denied the charge.

According to the family, Yuichiro dropped out of college and began living as a shut-in (hikikomori) at his parents’ house for an extended period. At times, they said he would physically assault them and he eventually stopped wearing clothes to live completely naked. Last May, he left home in the nude, causing a ruckus and prompting his family to to confine him.

On Sept 6, Naoki contacted police to report that his son had died at home. When officers arrived at the scene, Yuichiro was found naked and dead on the doorstep while still in restraints.

