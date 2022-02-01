Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3 arrested over death of 37-year-old man who was handcuffed and confined at home

1 Comment
KAWASAKI

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested three people on suspicion of illegal confinement after a 37-year-old man was found dead at his parents’ home last September.

According to police, the suspects, including the victim’s parents, allegedly handcuffed and confined the man against his will, leading to his death from emaciation, Sankei Shimbun reported. The three suspects, identified as Naoki Yokoyama, 70, his wife Junko, 65, and their daughter Nanako, 36, were arrested on Monday.

Police said the son, Yuichiro, was restrained with handcuffs and his feet were bound with a rope, between May 4 and Sept 6, 2021. Police said Naoki has admitted to the allegation while his wife and daughter have denied the charge.

According to the family, Yuichiro dropped out of college and began living as a shut-in (hikikomori) at his parents’ house for an extended period. At times, they said he would physically assault them and he eventually stopped wearing clothes to live completely naked. Last May, he left home in the nude, causing a ruckus and prompting his family to to confine him.

On Sept 6, Naoki contacted police to report that his son had died at home. When officers arrived at the scene, Yuichiro was found naked and dead on the doorstep while still in restraints.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

What is the cause of death? Neglect or live and let die?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

More Pay, Meaningful Work: Land a New Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

6 DIY Japanese Arts and Crafts You Can Try at Home

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Hunting as a Single Woman in Japan: Things to Consider

GaijinPot Blog

4 Life Lessons From Japanese Playgrounds

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan 31 – Feb 6

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #165: Customers Make Too Much Noise on the Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Pivot and Grow Your Career in Japan at ZenMarket

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 5 Shopping Districts

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot on Location: ‘The Karate Kid’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ in Okinawa

GaijinPot Blog