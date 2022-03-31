Newsletter Signup Register / Login
3 arrested over death of pub owner in Yamagata

YAMAGATA

Police in Yamagata City, Yamagata Prefecture, on Thursday arrested three men on suspicion of killing a 36-year-old man whose body was found Wednesday inside the pub he owned.

According to police, Shota Furusawa, who owned The Romp, a British pub, was found collapsed inside the entrance to the establishment at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The pub is located about 150 meters from JR Yamagata Station.

Local media quoted police as saying Furusawa had been severely beaten about the head and face. He was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The pub was open as normal on Tuesday night, and police believe Furusawa was killed after the last customers left early Wednesday morning.

Police said the three suspects, aged 41, 31 and 30, worked for a company that operated another pub and that there had been a dispute between them and Furusawa.

Caught these suspects quickly!

Oldest business trick in the book : kill your rival business owner to eliminate competition. Sick. I hope these three animals rot in jail.

RIP to the poor British Pub owner.

Memo. Always close the door after the last customer. All the unknown ones who come after that usually don’t want to peacefully drink a beer…

Memo. Always close the door after the last customer. All the unknown ones who come after that usually don’t want to peacefully drink a beer…

You think these three couldnt have waited and got at him in the car park?

And these three were not "unknown" to the victim.

