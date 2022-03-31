3 arrested over death of pub owner in Yamagata

Police in Yamagata City, Yamagata Prefecture, on Thursday arrested three men on suspicion of killing a 36-year-old man whose body was found Wednesday inside the pub he owned.

According to police, Shota Furusawa, who owned The Romp, a British pub, was found collapsed inside the entrance to the establishment at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The pub is located about 150 meters from JR Yamagata Station.

Local media quoted police as saying Furusawa had been severely beaten about the head and face. He was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The pub was open as normal on Tuesday night, and police believe Furusawa was killed after the last customers left early Wednesday morning.

Police said the three suspects, aged 41, 31 and 30, worked for a company that operated another pub and that there had been a dispute between them and Furusawa.

