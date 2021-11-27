Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3 arrested over fatal assault of man on building roof

TOKYO

Three men were arrested Sunday on suspicion of fatally assaulting a 43-year-old man on a building roof terrace in Tokyo.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. Saturday on the roof of an 11-floor commercial building in the Kabukicho district in Shinjuku, Sankei Shimbun reported. A woman in an adjacent building saw what was going on and called 110.

The victim, Akira Ujie, of unknown occupation, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said he had bruises all over his face and chest.

Police said the suspects, Juki Sekiguchi, also of unknown occupation, and the two others, aged 18, were identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage of people who went in and came out of the building around that time.

