3 bodies found in apartment in Aichi Prefecture; 2 hanging, one in closet

Three people were found dead Sunday in an apartment in Tokai City, Aichi Prefecture.

The three are believed to be an elderly man, his wife and their adult son who lived with them, NHK reported

According to police, the couple's eldest daughter and her husband came to visit the family at around 8:40 a.m. Sunday. The door was locked and mail had piled up in the mail box. Noticing a foul odor coming from the apartment, they called police.

When police and firefighters arrived, they entered the apartment and discovered the bodies of a man and a woman hanging in one room, while another man was found wrapped in a cloth and placed inside a closet.

Police said that although the bodies had begun to decompose, there were no signs of external injuries on the bodies.

© Japan Today