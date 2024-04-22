 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3 bodies found in apartment in Aichi Prefecture; 2 hanging, one in closet

0 Comments
AICHI

Three people were found dead Sunday in an apartment in Tokai City, Aichi Prefecture.

The three are believed to be an elderly man, his wife and their adult son who lived with them, NHK reported

According to police, the couple's eldest daughter and her husband came to visit the family at around 8:40 a.m. Sunday. The door was locked and mail had piled up in the mail box. Noticing a foul odor coming from the apartment, they called police.

When police and firefighters arrived, they entered the apartment and discovered the bodies of a man and a woman hanging in one room, while another man was found wrapped in a cloth and placed inside a closet.

Police said that although the bodies had begun to decompose, there were no signs of external injuries on the bodies.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A must-buy product at Don Quijote!

See what's trending at Don Quijote in Japan and why you should get them!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 15 – 21, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Trending In Tokyo: TikTok Made Me Go

Savvy Tokyo

Kannabe Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

Kyusho Park (Tottori Castle Ruins)

GaijinPot Travel

Kanazawa Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Italian Jewelry Brand FOPE Opens a Flagship Store in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Kawagoe

GaijinPot Blog

Aburayama

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Azalea Gardens In and Around Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

What’s It Like Living in East Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Utsubuki Park

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

More Scary Japanese Urban Legends

GaijinPot Blog