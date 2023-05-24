Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3 bodies found in Kobe house in suspected murder-suicide

KOBE

The bodies of a married couple in their 80s and their son, who was in his 40s, were found in their house in Kobe on Tuesday in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, an employee of the welfare facility where the son had been going on a daily basis, went to the house on Tuesday after he failed to show up on Monday, Kyodo News reported. When he did not get any response after ringing the doorbell, the employee contacted police.

Police entered the house and found the three bodies at around 11:55 a.m. Police said the man in his 80s was hanging from a rope on the stair railing on the second-floor landing. His wife was lying on a bed in a room on the third floor, while the son was on his bed in another room. Both had strangulation marks on their necks, police said.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there were no signs of anyone having broken into the house, nor was any suicide note found.

