Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3 men detained in Britain over 2015 jewelry store robbery in Tokyo

1 Comment
TOKYO

Three men have been detained in Britain over their alleged involvement in a 2015 robbery that netted over 100 million yen worth of jewelry from a luxury shop in central Tokyo, an investigative source said Saturday.

The source said whether the three will be transferred to Japan is being determined by a court in Britain, which does not have an extradition treaty with Tokyo.

The three Britons left Japan two days after the heist and were put on an international wanted list by Japanese police through the International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol.

The men are suspected of taking 46 pieces of jewelry worth 106 million yen, including rings and pendants, after punching a male security guard and breaking display cases at Harry Winston's shop in the Omotesando Hills commercial complex in Shibuya Ward on the night of Nov 20, 2015.

The three are Daniel Kelly, 44, Joe Chappell, 36, and a man aged 19 at the time of the robbery who is now 26, according to the source.

Japanese police identified the men through security camera footage. Japan currently only has extradition treaties with the United States and South Korea.

In the absence of an extradition treaty, the country where a crime was committed usually asks a suspect's home country to prosecute.

Under the British judicial system, an offense is usually tried in the jurisdiction in which it took place.

The men's defense has been arguing that a handover could raise human rights concerns, according to the source.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

I'm not sure why this is suddenly all over the news. They've had 2 of the men for at least a year and there is nothing reported as having developed in all these reports, unless they have just found the third man but none of them mention that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan currently only has extradition treaties with the United States and South Korea”.

Zannen! Japan should have thought about that earlier.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The Great Train Robbery of the 21st century. If anything, the trio should be pardoned as thanks for exposing Japan's lax security measures - in this case and others, a weaponless retiree who I would rather see playing gate ball at the local park than having to put his frail frame on the line to protect a bunch of overpriced shiny rocks.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Winter

Illumination Events in Japan for Christmas 2022

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: European Art in Marunouchi

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto and Kansai Word Differences in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Places to Visit in Japan if You Can’t Go to Europe

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Way of The Samurai: Authentic Japanese Cultural Experiences in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Shosha (Engyoji Temple)

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: ‘Speech Troubles’

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Of The Best Holiday Advent Calendars In Japan For 2022

Savvy Tokyo