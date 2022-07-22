Newsletter Signup Register / Login
3 charged over death of 37-year-old man who was handcuffed and confined at home

KAWASAKI

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have rearrested three people on suspicion of causing the death of a 37-year-old man who was found dead at their home last September.

The three suspects, Naoki Yokoyama, 70, his wife Junko, 65, and their daughter Nanako, 36, were initially arrested on Jan 31 on a charge of illegal confinement of their son Yuichiro, Kyodo News reported. Prosecutors ordered that all three undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if they were mentally fit to stand trial.

The tests were carried out from February until July 19 and the trio were deemed to be mentally competent. On Thursday, police added a charge of parental neglect resulting in death. Police said all three have denied the charge.

Police allege the three handcuffed and confined Yuichiro against his will, leading to his death from emaciation, between May 4 and Sept 6, 2021. Police said Yuichiro's feet were bound with a rope from time to time, as well.

According to investigations, Yuichiro dropped out of college and began living as a shut-in (hikikomori) at his parents’ house for an extended period. At times, his family said he would physically assault them and he eventually stopped wearing clothes and walked about completely naked. Last May, he walked outside in the nude, prompting his family to to confine him.

On Sept 6, Naoki contacted police to report that his son had died at home. When officers arrived at the scene, Yuichiro was found naked and dead on the doorstep while still in restraints.

