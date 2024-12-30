3 children fatally beaten at home; mother tries to hang herself

The house in Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture, where three children were fatally beaten and their mother apparently hanged herself, is seen early Monday morning.

Three children were fatally beaten at their home in Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Sunday night.

Police said the children’s mother, who apparently tried to hang herself, was taken to hospital but her injury is not life-threatening, NHK reported.

According to police, the children’s father returned home at around 10:50 p.m. and found the children and his wife.

When police and fire department personnel arrived, they found the man's eldest daughter, Riko Hayashi (15), his second daughter, Mako (13), and his eldest son, Rei (9), collapsed in a room on the second floor of the home. They were all bleeding from head wounds. They were taken to hospital, but confirmed dead on arrival.

Their mother was found hanging with a rope around her neck in another room but was conscious. Police said they will wait until she recovers before questioning her.

Police said they are also questioning the husband about his wife’s mental condition and what might have made her want to kill the children.

The family lives on the second floor of a two-family detached house. Relatives live on the first floor.

© Japan Today