 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The house in Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture, where three children were fatally beaten and their mother apparently hanged herself, is seen early Monday morning. Image: KYODO
crime

3 children fatally beaten at home; mother tries to hang herself

0 Comments
KANAGAWA

Three children were fatally beaten at their home in Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Sunday night.

Police said the children’s mother, who apparently tried to hang herself, was taken to hospital but her injury is not life-threatening, NHK reported.

According to police, the children’s father returned home at around 10:50 p.m. and found the children and his wife.

When police and fire department personnel arrived, they found the man's eldest daughter, Riko Hayashi (15), his second daughter, Mako (13), and his eldest son, Rei (9), collapsed in a room on the second floor of the home. They were all bleeding from head wounds. They were taken to hospital, but confirmed dead on arrival.

Their mother was found hanging with a rope around her neck in another room but was conscious. Police said they will wait until she recovers before questioning her.

Police said they are also questioning the husband about his wife’s mental condition and what might have made her want to kill the children.

The family lives on the second floor of a two-family detached house. Relatives live on the first floor.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

An Unforgettable Journey in Akita

Discover winter adventures: a ski resort with majestic views, tranquil hot springs and vibrant cultural traditions

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Grocery Delivery Services in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Otoshidama: New Year’s Money for Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What’s Christmas in Japan Like?

GaijinPot Blog

New Year’s in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Boys Love, The Genre That Liberates Japanese Women To Create a World of Their Own

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Most Read Articles on GaijinPot in 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel