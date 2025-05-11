3 Chinese arrested for running illicit poker den in Tokyo

Three Chinese nationals were arrested for operating a poker gambling den in Tokyo, police said, suspecting they made over 60 million yen in less than a year.

Wang Yi, a 42-year-old resident of Tokyo's Kita Ward, and two others were arrested on Friday for allegedly running the poker operation in a Tokyo condominium and collecting fees from patrons, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

While one of the suspects admitted to the charge, the others told investigators they were only playing a poker game with friends, the police said.

The police also arrested nine patrons at the apartment located in Toshima Ward, alleging they had engaged in illegal gambling. They suspect the three Chinese nationals received 5 percent of winnings as a fee and hosted around a dozen players per day.

