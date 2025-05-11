 Japan Today
crime

3 Chinese arrested for running illicit poker den in Tokyo

TOKYO

Three Chinese nationals were arrested for operating a poker gambling den in Tokyo, police said, suspecting they made over 60 million yen in less than a year.

Wang Yi, a 42-year-old resident of Tokyo's Kita Ward, and two others were arrested on Friday for allegedly running the poker operation in a Tokyo condominium and collecting fees from patrons, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

While one of the suspects admitted to the charge, the others told investigators they were only playing a poker game with friends, the police said.

The police also arrested nine patrons at the apartment located in Toshima Ward, alleging they had engaged in illegal gambling. They suspect the three Chinese nationals received 5 percent of winnings as a fee and hosted around a dozen players per day.

3 Comments
There are many illegal gambling joints around Shinjuku. I guess this one missed their payment and got busted.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

One Chinese stuck to the story initially agreed with his friends but was sold out for lesser charges or sentences by the same friends. Very interesting!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Is there any other type of poker den, that's say non-illicit?!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japanese run casinos are A OK though.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

