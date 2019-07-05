3 youths arrested over karaoke parlor assault

Police in Tokyo said Friday they have arrested three Chinese youths on suspicion of assaulting two people at a karaoke parlor near JR Ikebukuro Station in May.

According to police, the three suspects beat a 23-year-old man and male high school student in his late teens with a beer bottle, then stabbed them in the knees.

Police said they have learned that the three juveniles became enraged after the man wrote some negative comments about their friend online. They followed him to the karaoke parlor where they carried out the assault.

Police said one of the three suspects has denied the allegations, while the remaining two have admitted to the charge.

