Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3 youths arrested over karaoke parlor assault

2 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo said Friday they have arrested three Chinese youths on suspicion of assaulting two people at a karaoke parlor near JR Ikebukuro Station in May.

According to police, the three suspects beat a 23-year-old man and male high school student in his late teens with a beer bottle, then stabbed them in the knees.

Police said they have learned that the three juveniles became enraged after the man wrote some negative comments about their friend online. They followed him to the karaoke parlor where they carried out the assault.

Police said one of the three suspects has denied the allegations, while the remaining two have admitted to the charge.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

These three are screwed given they are Chinese.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Social media making idiots out of everyone.

Get rid of it.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Theme Parks

Universal Studios Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Kokusaba: More Than Just International Tutoring

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 27, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Saltybe Sea Salt Making Workshop

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Culture

Ibaraki Is Now the First Prefecture in Japan to Recognize Same-sex Partnerships

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 6-7

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad