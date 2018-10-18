3 Colombians, 1 Peruvian arrested over at least 150 burglaries

Police in Tokyo have arrested three Colombian men and one Peruvian man on suspicion of breaking into at least 150 homes and stealing cash and jewelry worth around 2.5 billion yen since last November.

According to police, three of the group have admitted to the charge while the fourth has denied the charge, Fuji TV reported.

Police said the four men all entered Japan using forged passports.

Starting last November, the gang targeted homes in Tokyo’s Suginami and Ota wards, as well as Yokohama. Police said they usually picked houses whose owners were away on trips and then broke in through windows.

