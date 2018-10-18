Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3 Colombians, 1 Peruvian arrested over at least 150 burglaries

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested three Colombian men and one Peruvian man on suspicion of breaking into at least 150 homes and stealing cash and jewelry worth around 2.5 billion yen since last November.

According to police, three of the group have admitted to the charge while the fourth has denied the charge, Fuji TV reported.

Police said the four men all entered Japan using forged passports.

Starting last November, the gang targeted homes in Tokyo’s Suginami and Ota wards, as well as Yokohama. Police said they usually picked houses whose owners were away on trips and then broke in through windows.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 18th (Thurs), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Travel / Hotels

best hello world linksite service

Insight Japan Today

Hiking

Mount Jonen

GaijinPot Travel

Explore

10 Ways to Get Spooky for Halloween 2018 In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

International Schools

best hello world linksite service

Insight Japan Today

Art & Culture

Tokyo Exhibit Explores Love And The Asian Female Experience In Striking Ways

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

14 Exquisite Halloween-Inspired Desserts To Taste In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Work

Creating Easy and Effective Lesson Plans: A Quick Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka