3 dead, 1 wounded in crossbow attack; suspect arrested

Police cordon off a street where two people were killed and two wounded in a crossbow attack in their house in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, on Thursday.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Thursday morning on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after he killed his mother, grandmother and younger brother, and wounded his aunt with a crossbow at their home in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture.

According to police, the suspect, Hideaki Nozu, is a university student, Fuji TV reported. Police said they received a call at around 10 a.m. from a neighbor of the family who said a woman with an arrow protruding from her ear had run out of the house screaming for help.

When police arrived at the house, they found two women dead — Nozu's grandmother Yoshimi, 75, and his mother Mayumi, 47. Both had arrows in them. The two other victims were Nozu's 22-year-old brother Hideyuki, and his aunt, who is in her 40s, who ran to the neighbor’s house. Hideyuki died later in hospital while Nozu's aunt is in a stable condition, police said.

Nozu was found on the street near the house. Police said he has admitted to shooting his family with a crossbow but has so far given no motive. Police are also investigating how he obtained the crossbow.

Crossbows are not banned under the firearms and sword control law.

