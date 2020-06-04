3 dead, 1 wounded in crossbow attack; suspect arrested

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Thursday morning on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after he killed his mother, grandmother and younger brother, and wounded his aunt with a crossbow at their home in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture.
According to police, the suspect, Hideaki Nozu, is a university student, Fuji TV reported. Police said they received a call at around 10 a.m. from a neighbor of the family who said a woman with an arrow protruding from her ear had run out of the house screaming for help.
When police arrived at the house, they found two women dead — Nozu's grandmother Yoshimi, 75, and his mother Mayumi, 47. Both had arrows in them. The two other victims were Nozu's 22-year-old brother Hideyuki, and his aunt, who is in her 40s, who ran to the neighbor’s house. Hideyuki died later in hospital while Nozu's aunt is in a stable condition, police said.
Nozu was found on the street near the house. Police said he has admitted to shooting his family with a crossbow but has so far given no motive. Police are also investigating how he obtained the crossbow.
Crossbows are not banned under the firearms and sword control law.
Toshihiro
I'm at a loss for words with how could you even consider pointing a loaded weapon at your family. The good thing about bows is unlike guns, you really don't have a legitimate excuse that it misfired.
Vince Black
Family members murdering Each other in japan. Hardly news anymore
Bjorn Tomention
Young person with anger issues who lacked self control, respect and a few other mental and emotional resources, RIP to his victims so sad !
Toasted Heretic
The whole family are victims in this awful situation. More mental health checks and services, please.
WilliB
Vince Black
Then how do you explain it is in the news every time? Remember, this is a country of 120 million. Fact is, it is remarkable how little crime there is here.
fuzzylogic
" a woman with an arrow protruding from her ear had run out of the house screaming for help."
wow that's pretty gruesome.
Reckless
Horrific. I wonder if the stress from coronavirus and having to enter this workforce made him snap. Next his neck will snap.
wowyz
"he killed his mother and grandmother"
just terrible I tell you just terrible, lock him up for life.
jalan5
"lock him up for life."
Nah, he''ll maybe be back on the streets in some time, according to the kangaroo system
Btang
They will probably go lenient on him for mental issues, and not see him as threat to JN society, because Japan has such low crime.
DOEL HARRY
I guess an argument started the chain of events - SO Hideaki Nozu gets his crossbow loads it and points and shoots the first family member, Why then didn't the other three family members run out the house for safety ??? Did they just wait around for their turn to be shot ??? While Hideaki was reloading they could have ran out the house, If by chance he was blocking the front door then attack him.
englisc aspyrgend
Without all the facts everything else is speculation and bias.
We have no idea what his motive was, what triggered him to do this, the circumstances surrounding him, in fact nothing relevant at all.
To those demanding he be locked up or hanged, how do you know he wasn’t mentally and physically abused over a long period leading to this? The simple fact is none of us know the whole story.
mikeylikesit
A crossbow can misfire. It's a projectile under tension with a trigger that releases it. Once loaded, it's not unlike a gun.
That said, neither a gun nor a crossbow misfires multiple times in different directions to wound or kill four individuals.
And, really, "it misfired" is never an excuse with any weapon. Yes, weapons can misfire. It's always the responsibility of person using a gun to make sure it is aimed in a safe direction. A misfire vs. intentional shooting might change criminal charges from manslaughter to murder, but it's still criminal to mishandle a gun or bow.
Now, cue the legislation to ban bows in Japan. It might get some pushback from archery clubs around Japan, but authorities were able to ban knives without any real blowback from housewives whose kitchen knives are, technically, illegal if they ever leave the house. The common game of passing a law that will never be enforced, but is at least on the books to enforce if the police ever need it, shall begin.
Do the hustle
Just when you thought Japan was normal. Hang on! I never thought that. So many unusual incidents like this have made me impervious to the goings on and I barely bat an eyelid anymore. Condolences to the family. Gees!
JerseyDevil
Well its getting summertime, expect more cases like this 10 fold....and much more.
nandakandamanda
Not the first crossbow attack this year, and surely not be the last either. In fact we can probably expect copycat scenes if the press gives this too much oxygen.
Bungle
...and the award for whack job of the day goes to...
mmwkdw
When a young family member with "Issues" is offered help by way of Counselling, and refuses to take that advice, what other option is left open to you ?
Sadly, I fear that this may have been the situation here.
In which case, what could have been done, and what can be done in future to prevent such incidents from continually arising ?
Ideas / Suggestions ?
Gaijinjland
Just sick. No excuse.
catseye97
Wow, I live here. Such a peaceful place usually.
hooktrunk2
Egads. How horrible. Looks like a typical neighborhood in any city in Japan. Just around the corner a secret dysfunctional family. How sad it had to come to a boil like this. I'm always telling my kids, yell as much as you like, just never hurt anyone physically. Punch a pillow if necessary. This is well beyond that, however. RIP to the two women.
commanteer
I would guess you must feel much safer in a place like the USA, where violent riots are the norm.
kurisupisu
What could be the motive for this?
NorwegianboyEE
Takarazuka, i used to live there. I recognize the surroundings. What a horrible incident. And with a crossbow?! This guy needs help badly. Something has definitely gone seriously wrong up in that head of his.
therougou
And she was the only one that survived.. unfortunately the younger brother did not make it.
https://this.kiji.is/641249791823365217
Marcus Clarke
"Wow, I live here. Such a peaceful place usually."
Me too. Where I live quiet place small city near the beach, seems great. Have two hikikomori kids next door,
one in his forties the other in his twenties. Both very strange one more than the other. I try to think they are harmless, but cannot. The whole family as a unit is broken, starting with their late grandfather to his kids, one of his kids brothers, their kids. There is two and a half different families under the one roof. Enough to make anyone crack. I don't know the situation with this incident, but that will come out soon.
Someone mentioned about the low crime rate in Japan, thats true, But I reckon this kind of crime in more prevalent here than other countries. Socially inept people, often treated badly by members of their own family.
The grandfather next door would constantly verbally berate his own hikikomori kid and grandson. Him passing was the best thing for the family next door. (needless to say not all families, but a lot)
point being no love or support at home, hard to get from the outside, twang, snap. Has been seen time and time again. For a developed country the number of people who cannot function in society in some capacity is really quite alarming. ( again dont know the situation in this case but maybe)
Mocheake
That is pretty horrific. Don't know how someone could do that to an animal much less a family member. Did he have a beef with all of them or just one but decided to kill everyone? No freedom for this guy for at least 40 years or so.
Mocheake
This is the usual overly simplistic and utterly ridiculous argument from gun nuts. C'mon, it's a tired argument. Need to come up with something better. Here's a simple question for you: Ever seen a brick, knife, crossbow or whatever put multiple wounds all over a random group of people in a matter of seconds at a distance of many meters from a high rooftop? I am willing to bet if the young guy in this story had a chance to get his hands on a gun he would have picked it over the crossbow. That is why it is good that Japan does not believe in the same b.s that is killing people at an unprecedented rate in the U.S. and many other countries. I write negative stuff about Japan all the time but coming here was eye-opening in that it made me realize that having guns all over your house should NOT be the norm. Just randomly shooting a jogger you (mistakenly) THINK may have been burglarizing a construction site is NOT normal. Twenty thousand gun-related deaths is NOT normal. Keeping a gun in your drawer where a young child could find it and kill himself or someone else is NOT normal. Until I got here I didn't even know that there were places like Japan in the world! Thank God there are!
mikeylikesit
When a guy did a mass public knife attack some years back, Japan banned knives. (Oddly, they didn't ban delivery trucks, which the assailant also used, and which actually harmed more people in the attack.) That chef knife you have in your kitchen? Walk out the door with that in Japan, and you're technically breaking the law unless you've applied for a special permit from the police. The burden is on you to show that you have a valid and lawful reason (such as taking it to a knife sharpener) to have it outside of your home. Police never try to arrest housewives and families doing barbecues because there is an unwritten code in Japan to put many laws on the books that are never enforced unless the police feel the need to. But it doesn't change the fact that knives longer than your pinky finger are banned.
That Japan would ban something in the wake of an attack is far from a ridiculous argument. It's reality.
theFu
Over-stimulated in his youth from too much phone and computer use, no doubt.
B. Jay
Japan must properly tackle mental health.