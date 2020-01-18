3 employees slashed in Tokyo bar

Three employees were slashed by four men in a bar in Shinjuku, Tokyo, early Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:30 a.m. in the Kabukicho red-light district, Fuji TV reported. Police said the four men, described as being in their 30s or early 40s, entered the bar and one of them demanded to see the person in charge. The four men then attacked three of the employees with knives, slashing their arms and thighs, before fleeing.

Police said the three victims were taken to hospital and that none of their injuries are life-threatening.

At the time, there were nine customers in the bar but they were not hurt.

© Japan Today