3 employees slashed in Tokyo bar

Three employees were slashed by four men in a bar in Shinjuku, Tokyo, early Saturday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:30 a.m. in the Kabukicho red-light district, Fuji TV reported. Police said the four men, described as being in their 30s or early 40s, entered the bar and one of them demanded to see the person in charge. The four men then attacked three of the employees with knives, slashing their arms and thighs, before fleeing.
Police said the three victims were taken to hospital and that none of their injuries are life-threatening.
At the time, there were nine customers in the bar but they were not hurt.
nandakandamanda
Protection racket badly handled?
Do the hustle
Somebody hasn’t been paying their share to the local Yaks.
I managed a bar near Kabukicho 20 odd years ago. The Yaks came in a couple of times looking for protection money with threats of a fire in the bar. The owner negotiated with them, a couple of hundred thousand yen was exchanged and we never heard from them again.