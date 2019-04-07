Newsletter Signup Register / Login
3 family members arrested for shoplifting comic books in Mie

TSU, Mie

Police in Tsu, Mie Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested three family members on suspicion of stealing 11 comic books (worth about 3,960 Japanese yen) from a secondhand shop.

According to police, the unnamed suspects are a 33-year-old man and his 46-year-old wife, both unemployed residents of Tsu, and the woman’s 23-year-old son, a maintenance worker who lives in Suzuka City, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the man has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I was in need of money and intended to sell the comic books for cash.” The suspect’s wife is denying the allegations, while her son told police he stole the comic books by himself.

An arrest warrant for the family was issued for a shoplifting incident which occurred on June 20, 2018. The trio visited a secondhand store where they stole 11 shonen manga (comics aimed at young male readers) after placing them in a box before exiting the premises.

After reviewing the store’s surveillance camera footage, police identified the family identified the son as the one who actually stole the manga while the other two acted as lookouts.

Police suspect the family may have been involved in multiple shoplifting sprees and are questioning each of them separately.

It took a year?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The family that steals together stays together.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Theft of comic books is one of the major crime stories in Japan. Proof that Japan is a safe nation compared to other nations.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

