Police patrol the area outside a house where three bodies were discovered in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday morning. Photo: KYODO
crime

3 family members found beaten to death at home in Saitama Prefecture

SAITAMA

A couple in their 60s and their daughter were found dead at their home in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday morning. Part of the second floor of the house had also been destroyed by a fire.

Police said that around 7 a.m., they received a call from a neighbor reporting that a man was lying on the grass in front of the house, Kyodo News reported. The caller also said that shortly before, he had heard loud arguments from inside the house.

Another neighbor called 119, reporting flames coming from the second floor of the house.

Police said a man with a hammer was seen running from the house. He was dressed in black, wearing a black mask and carried a shoulder bag.

Police and firefighters went to the house and found the man collapsed, outside the front door, bleeding from wounds to his head and neck. Inside the house, near the entrance, they found the man’s wife and daughter. All three were declared dead at the scene.

The fire on the second floor was extinguished by 9 a.m.

Police said all three had been beaten about the head with a blunt object, believed to be a hammer.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Son or family member.

That sort of crime seems to develop a lot (hammer, fight in family house, fire...)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

