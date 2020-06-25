3 family members found dead in Ibaraki in suspected murder-suicide

Three members of a family have been found dead in their home in Shirosato, Ibaraki Prefecture, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, the three adult bodies were found in the first-floor living room of the two-story house at around 4:10 p.m. Thursday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The bodies were found after a neighbor contacted police on Thursday morning and said he hadn’t seen any of the family ― a woman in her late 70s and her two children, a son and daughter, aged in their late 30s and early 50s ― for at least a week.

Police went to the house and found one person had been hanged, another was lying on the floor and the third body was slumped on a sofa. They did not release any further information on how two of the family died or which one had died of hanging.

Police said all three appeared to have been dead for about a week. The house showed no signs of having been ransacked. The doors and windows were locked.

