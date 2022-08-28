Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3 found dead in Miyagi house in suspected murder-suicide

MIYAGI

A 73-year-old man, his 49-year-old wife, and his 70-year-old brother and have been found dead in their house in Shichigahama, Miyagi Prefecture, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, the bodies of Masaru Atsumi, 70, his brother Mitsu, 73, and Masaru’s wife Ichie were found by a relative at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Kyodo News reported. Police said Masaru and Mitsu, found in their rooms on the second floor, had been strangled, while the body of Ichie was found in the bathtub. Her neck and wrists had stab wounds.

Police said Ichie, a part-time worker, had been the caregiver for her husband and his brother who were both ailing. They suspect she killed the brothers and then herself.

