3 found guilty over 2024 death of university student in Hokkaido

Three people were found guilty by a court on Thursday of assaulting and killing a university student in Hokkaido in 2024, with one of them sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The Sapporo District Court ruled that Haoto Kawamura, 21, and two others conspired to commit a group assault on the victim, Tomoya Hase, in October 2024 in a Hokkaido park. Hase, 20, was found collapsed and naked with multiple wounds to his face and body.

Kawamura was given the longest sentence after being deemed to have orchestrated the crime, with the other two playing subservient roles.

In handing down the ruling, Presiding Judge Masaki Takasugi described the actions of the three as "extremely cruel and malicious," saying they "relentlessly assaulted" the victim.

The court handed down a 20-year prison term, as demanded by prosecutors, to Kaito Takizawa, 19.

Another of the accused, who was 16 at the time of the incident and whose name therefore cannot be reported, was given an indeterminate sentence, which is only given to minors under the country's Juvenile Law. The sentence stated the term should be between nine and 13 years.

According to the ruling, the three conspired to beat Hase at a park in Ebetsu and rob him of his cash and credit card. Hase died of traumatic shock.

During the trial, the defense team did not dispute the facts of the case but focused on the sentencing.

Ama Yagihara, 21, who was in a relationship with Hase, was also among those charged and will be tried separately. An argument over breaking up is believed to have been the trigger for the gang violence.

© KYODO