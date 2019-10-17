Newsletter Signup Register / Login
3 high school students arrested for assaulting, robbing man

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested three high school students, aged 16 and 17, for assaulting a man and stealing his money.

According to police, the incident occurred early on the morning of Aug 27 in Shibuya Ward. The 37-year-old man was walking home when the three students threw a plastic bottle at his head. They then beat him up and stole a coin pouch containing 1,300 yen from him, Fuji TV reported.

The victim sustained severe injuries from the assault, police said.

Police said the students, who live in Ota Ward, were caught trying to steal cash from a 70-year-old man about two hours later near the scene of the first incident. Police said all three have admitted to the crime, saying they wanted money.

There have been several similar assaults incidents in the area since late July of this year, and police are investigating the trio’s involvement in those cases.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Three students threw a plastic bottle at his head and then beat him up and stole a coin pouch containing 1,300 yen from him.

Let's see 1300 yen divided by 3 teens equal no more work for life!!!! They can all retire and live the good life!

Obviously they don't know how wives give their businessmen husbands daily allowances either.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

ah too bad they didnt fall on someone proper to beat them up to a pulp...

0 ( +1 / -1 )

