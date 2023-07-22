3 hurt in stabbing on train in Osaka Prefecture; suspect arrested

Police officers set up crime scene tape at Rinku-Town Station in Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture, on Sunday.

Three people were injured in a stabbing incident on a train in Osaka on Sunday, with the male perpetrator promptly arrested, local authorities said.

A staff member of the Rinku-Town Station made an emergency call reporting the stabbing to police around 10:25 a.m. The incident is believed to have taken place while the train was in motion.

The three victims -- a male passenger in his 20s, another in his 70s and a male train conductor in his 20s -- were transported to hospital, but authorities said none have life-threatening injuries.

The police arrested the man, Kazuya Shimizu, on the spot on suspicion of attempted murder. He later admitted to stabbing the victims.

Shimizu, 37, was carrying three knives when he was taken into custody on the station platform, according to the police.

The station in Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture, is located near a large shopping mall and a hospital.

