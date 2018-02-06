3 intruders steal Y3 mil from Ibaraki home

Three men broke into the home of an executive of a car sales and repair company in Tsuchiura, Ibaraki Prefecture, and stole 3 million yen, police said Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Fuji TV reported that three men forced their way into the apartment and tied the 47-year-old man’s hands and feet with a cord. They stole 3 million yen in cash and then fled.

After they left, the man managed to free himself and called 110

Police said the three men were in their 20s, of thin build and around 170 cms tall. There were dressed in black with black caps and were wearing white face masks.

© Japan Today