3 intruders steal Y3 mil from Ibaraki home

Three men broke into the home of an executive of a car sales and repair company in Tsuchiura, Ibaraki Prefecture, and stole 3 million yen, police said Wednesday.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Fuji TV reported that three men forced their way into the apartment and tied the 47-year-old man’s hands and feet with a cord. They stole 3 million yen in cash and then fled.
After they left, the man managed to free himself and called 110
Police said the three men were in their 20s, of thin build and around 170 cms tall. There were dressed in black with black caps and were wearing white face masks.© Japan Today
3 Comments
Disillusioned
And, never to be seen again!
A little typo in the last sentence. ‘Block’ - black.
Moderator: Thank you. The typo has been fixed.
Reckless
That's not much money to go to that much trouble and then also have to split it 3 ways,,, better off going for the big score and retiring, no?
Monozuki
"They stole 3 million yen in cash and then fled." They'll probably split the money three ways. Let's see if their crime will pay or not.