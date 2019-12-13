Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3 jailed for 16-20 years over arson-murder in Chiba in 2018

CHIBA

Three 22-year-old men have been sentenced to prison terms of 16 to 18 years after being convicted of killing a 55-year-old disabled woman Inzai City, Chiba Prefecture, in February 2018.

The Chiba District Court on Thursday convicted Taiga Kanazaki, Junya Nakauchi and Miku Kanno of beating to death Yoshiko Ebihara at her home at around 4 p.m. on Feb 17, 2018, and then setting the house on fire, Fuji TV reported. The three men were joined by a girl who was 16 at the time and cannot be named because she is still a minor.

The presiding judge sentenced Kanazaki to 20 years, saying he was the one who beat Ebihara’s hands and legs with a hammer, despite the victim having disabled limbs, and instructed the others to set her home on fire after she was unable to move. Of the other two defendants, Nakauchi received an 18-year sentence, and Kanno was given 16 years.

At the time of the crime, the three men and the girl had been living in a car. They were arrested on Feb 20, 2018, at a roadside rest area in Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture, after street surveillance camera footage showed their vehicle outside Ebihara’s house at the time of the crime.

The presiding judge sentenced Kanazaki to 20 years, saying he was the one who beat Ebihara's hands and legs with a hammer, despite the victim having disabled limbs, and instructed the others to set her home on fire after she was unable to move

What kind of sadistic animal does that to a disabled woman? Deserves the same treatment followed by a bullet ...save the taxpayer expense.

I'd like to hear the judges explanation why these dirtbags were not sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Hopefully they serve every day of their sentences.

