3 Japanese hairdressers held in China over immigration law violation

Three Japanese hairdressers have been detained in China on suspicion of engaging in businesses not permitted under their visas in violation of the country's immigration law, sources familiar with Sino-Japanese relations said.

Chinese authorities, which detained the Beijing-based three on Tuesday, were expected to keep them in custody for 14 days. The Japanese Embassy in China has provided necessary support to them, the sources said.

In February, three Japanese men in their 40s to 60s were also detained for allegedly conducting activities not permitted under their visas. The embassy has issued an alert, warning Japanese citizens in China not to engage in potentially illegal businesses.

© KYODO