crime

3 junior high school boys assaulted, robbed in park in Aichi Prefecture

AICHI

Three junior high school boys were assaulted and robbed of approximately 21,000 yen in cash by a group of five men at a park in Nisshin City, Aichi Prefecture, on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at around 7:20 p.m. in Maeda Park, TBS reported. Police said the boys from Tenpaku Ward, Nagoya City, were attacked by five men in their early to mid-teens. They were assaulted, including being strangled and kicked, and told to hand over their money.

The five men took about 21,000 yen from the boys and fled the park on foot.

Police said the boys suffered no serious injuries.

The five men are bullies and cierras as well as thieves. Police must find them quickly before they commit and more heinous crimes against innocents.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

