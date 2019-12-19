3 junior high school boys to be sent to prosecutors over classmate’s suicide

Gifu prefectural police plan to send papers to prosecutors on three junior high school boys accused of bullying a classmate who committed suicide in July.

The 14-year-old boy, wearing his school uniform, jumped to his death from an apartment building on the morning of July 3. His body was found in the apartment parking lot. Police said he left a note saying he had been bullied and assaulted at school by three students, Fuji TV reported.

After the boy’s death, police and local education board officials conducted interviews with the boy’s classmates and discovered that three students had forced him to prostrate himself in the school toilet the day before his death. It was also learned that the three accused bullies had shoved the victim’s face into a toilet bowl and forced him to eat food he didn't like.

Furthermore, local media reported that one of the boys is facing charges of both extortion and assault after slapping him and demanding money.

The bullying is said to have started in April after the boys entered their third year of junior high school. The torment and taunting began to escalate one month before the boy’s death in July, according to police and education board officials.

