 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3 juveniles arrested for stealing 42 items, including faucets, from junior high school

0 Comments
KITAKYUSHU

Police in Kitakyushu City have arrested three juveniles in connection with the theft of faucets and shower heads from a junior high school.

According to police and other sources, the three — two aged 16 and one aged 15 — are suspected of stealing 42 items, including water faucets and shower heads, from Kiyanose Junior High School in Yahatanishi Ward, between 9 p.m. on Sept 17 and 6:30 a.m. the next day, TV Asahi reported.

Police identified the three using security camera footage and arrested them on Thursday.

Police said the suspects told them they wanted money to have fun.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, financing, and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on October 4, 2025, from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog