3 juveniles arrested for stealing 42 items, including faucets, from junior high school

Police in Kitakyushu City have arrested three juveniles in connection with the theft of faucets and shower heads from a junior high school.

According to police and other sources, the three — two aged 16 and one aged 15 — are suspected of stealing 42 items, including water faucets and shower heads, from Kiyanose Junior High School in Yahatanishi Ward, between 9 p.m. on Sept 17 and 6:30 a.m. the next day, TV Asahi reported.

Police identified the three using security camera footage and arrested them on Thursday.

Police said the suspects told them they wanted money to have fun.

