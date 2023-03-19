Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man nabbed for arson after fire kills 3 at his family home in Nagano

1 Comment
NAGANO

A 32-year-old man was arrested Saturday for arson after a fire gutted the house where he lived in Nagano, apparently killing three of his family members, police said.

Three bodies believed to be those of the man's father, Hitoshi Nakamura, mother and grandmother in her 90s were found after the fire at the two-story house.

The man, whose identity was withheld by police, and his brother both escaped the fire without major injuries.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday and was extinguished in about three hours.

The man has admitted to setting fire to his house, according to the police.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Hmm...

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: An Anthology of Contemporary Art

Savvy Tokyo

5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Shokuhin Sanpuru: The Japanese Art Of Fake Food Samples

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Sakura Basque Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo

5 Springtime Seafoods to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Hay Fever Medication in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Games on Steam to Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Hie Jinja Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Last Minute Date Spot Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Karaoto Suisen Park

GaijinPot Travel