3 men arrested after woman’s body found buried in Ishikawa forest

Police in Kanazawa, Ishikawa prefecture, have arrested three men over the death of a 30-year-old woman whose body was found buried in a mountain forest on Sunday.

According to police, the three men — Mitsuharu Okamoto, 44, who lives in Osaka, Tsubasa Endo, 28, also from Osaka, and Yuki Sato, 27, a resident of Kanazawa — killed Akino Kita, 30, a bar manager whom they knew, by beating and strangling her, on the street near her home at around 4 a.m. on Oct 9, Fuji TV reported. The suspects then took her body to a mountain forest in Noto, where they buried it.

Police said the three men have initially been charged with abandoning a body but said the charge will be changed to one of murder. Endo has denied the charge, police said.

Kita’s family filed a missing person’s report when she failed to return home on Oct 9. Police found blood on the street near Kita’s home and street surveillance camera footage led them to Okamoto and Sato who were arrested on Saturday. Endo was arrested in Kanazawa on Monday afternoon.

Acting on information provide by Okamoto, police found Kita’s body on Sunday morning. Police said the three men and Kita had some sort of financial dispute.

