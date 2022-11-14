Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3 men arrested for causing injury resulting in death after pushing man into river

2 Comments
OKAYAMA

Police in Okayama City have arrested three men on suspicion of causing a 27-year-old man’s death after they pushed into a river where he drowned.

Police said the three men initially told police that Yuta Mizuuchi suddenly jumped into the Yoshii River while talking with them at around 10:30 p.m. on Sept 25, Kyodo News reported. Mizuochi drowned and his death was initially ruled a suicide.

However, one of the suspects confessed to “pushing [the victim] ourselves” and turned himself in on October 20. This confession led police to re-open their investigation into Mizuuchi’s death.

The three suspects are accused of forcing Mizuuchi, whom they knew, to stand on the riverbank and they then pushed him into the water to drown. 

Police believe the incident was part of a bullying campaign against Mizuuchi. Prior to the incident, the three suspects and another man were arrested on assault charges after forcibly cutting Mizuuchi’s hair with scissors. But the Okayama District Public Prosecutors Office released the men.

One of them found a conscience. The other two should get longer sentences for that simple fact alone.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Yes, that’s right, he should be given a little bonus , let’s say a third less, for having brought the whole crime to light.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

