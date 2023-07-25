3 men arrested for pushing elderly woman off bicycle and stealing her wallet

Police in Kyoto have arrested three men on suspicion of robbery resulting in bodily injury after they pushed a 78-year-old woman off her bicycle and stole her wallet containing 350,000 yen in cash.

According to police, the incident occurred on April 27, Kyodo News reported. Police said the suspects, Ouga Watanabe, 24, a maintenance worker, Tomoya Kamiya, 25, a construction worker, and an unidentified man, blocked the woman’s path while she was riding her bike. They pushed her off the bike and stole her wallet and smartphone from her bag in the front basket.

Police said the woman suffered injuries to both arms requiring three weeks to heal.

The three suspects were arrested after being identified from an analysis of street surveillance camera footage.

