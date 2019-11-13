Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3 men arrested for selling All Blacks merchandise in violation of trademark law

5 Comments
TOKYO

Three foreign men have been arrested on suspicion of violating the trademark law after they illegally sold New Zealand rugby merchandise, police said Wednesday.

According to police, the three men, led by a 43-year-old Israeli, sold All Blacks scarves outside Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo on Oct 6, Fuji TV reported. The three suspects were not authorized to sell any Rugby World Cup merchandise, police said.

The men sold 94 items, which were made in China, to rugby fans at various venues during the tournament. Police said they have denied the allegation, saying that they didn’t know selling the scarves was against Japanese law.

5 Comments
Thank heavens these dastardly criminals have been arrested. I will sleep so much more soundly tonight knowing these vicious thugs have been taken off the street.

Not.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

And all the Japanese doing same, no arrests made?

0 ( +4 / -4 )

It's not like any of that so called real stuff is made in NZ.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

I wonder....do the purchasers actually care?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

I must've read this wrong. This made news because they were selling some scarves that people were delighted to buy and didn't give a rats if it were fake and they didn't know it was against the law to sell scarves outside a stadium? Come on now! If it were written in an easily viewable spot "NO SELLING OF MERCHANDISE WITHIN THE PREMISES OF THIS STADIUM", that would make sense, but I feel like they really didn't know.

miss_oikawa

You said it best! These criminals armed with deadly fake scarves are exactly where they belong! Japan is 96% safer with these dangerous, dastardly, yet daring criminals are off its streets!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

