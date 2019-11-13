Newsletter Signup Register / Login
3 men arrested for selling fake All Blacks merchandise

TOKYO

Three foreign men have been arrested on suspicion of violating the trademark law after they sold fake New Zealand rugby merchandise, police said Wednesday.

According to police, the three men, led by a 43-year-old Israeli, sold All Blacks scarves outside Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo on Oct 6, Fuji TV reported. The items were fake and the three suspects were not authorized to sell any Rugby World Cup merchandise, police said.

The men sold 94 items, which were made in China, to rugby fans at various venues during the tournament. Police said they have denied the allegation, saying that they didn’t know selling the scarves was against Japanese law.

Thank heavens these dastardly criminals have been arrested. I will sleep so much more soundly tonight knowing these vicious thugs have been taken off the street.

Not.

