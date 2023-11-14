Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3 men arrested for stabbing high school student in Tokyo in August

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested three men on suspicion of attempted murder after they stabbed a 17-year-old high school student in the left thigh and leg with a knife in August.

Police said the suspects, who are residents of Tokyo and whose occupations are unknown, are Ryo Kobori, 28, Reito Yanagisawa, 21 and a minor, Kyodo News reported. They were arrested on Monday.

According to the warrant, the three men conspired to seriously injure the student at around 10:15 p.m. on August 6 on the grounds of an apartment building in Tokyo’s Nakano Ward. Police said the student got into trouble with the suspects whom he met on X and was summoned to meet them at the apartment. No further information was given on the trouble between the victim and the suspects.

Police said the boy’s injuries took one month to recover from.

student got into trouble with the suspects whom he met on X and was summoned to meet them at the apartment

Just block them, no need to meet with them in person.

